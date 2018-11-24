Ford after SLU’s win over Central Arkansas: ‘We have no rhythm right now’

SLU just defeated Central Arkansas by 12 points, but Travis Ford says his team still has plenty of room for improvement: "We've got to quit fouling, we've got to do a better job of playing 1-on-1 defense, we've got to do a better job of converting and putting the ball in the hole, plain and simple."

