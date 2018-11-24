Pat Maroon on his fight to start the game against Predators
Video Details
Pat Maroon on dropping his gloves and fighting the Predators' Austin Watson: "He knew it was coming. He didn't even have to ask, he just said, 'you're going at me?' And I said, 'yeah.' So I didn't give him a choice."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618