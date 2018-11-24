Schenn on Berube’s first win as coach of Blues
He picked up a Gordie Howe hat trick and was tonight's first star, but Brayden Schenn says the win was for Craig Berube: "Guys love Chief in our locker room, we're going to play hard for him.
