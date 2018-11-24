The heroic story of Colin Schelerth and his fight against cancer
Video Details
Colin Schlereth an avid St. Louis Blues' fan shares his heartfelt story of his brave fight against cancer: "I have two years until I am cancer free, and I am wishing for that moment."
