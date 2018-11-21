A look at John Brebbia’s many beards
Video Details
The bearded dragon, John Brebbia, has no shortage of dynamic facial hair looks and Rick Horton and Dan McLaughlin give their take on the reliever's chin.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618