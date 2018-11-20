Blues’ Armstrong on Jake Allen’s play
Blues GM Doug Armstrong says goalie Jake Allen's stats were bad until recently, but it wasn't all on him: "We could've had Marty (Brodeur) in his prime or Patrick Roy, those stats would've been the same."
