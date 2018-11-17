Sundqvist on scoring on his old teammate Marc-André Fleury
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Marc-Andre Fleury
- NHL
- Oskar Sundqvist
- Pacific
- Pacific
- St. Louis Blues
- Vegas Golden Knights
- West
- West
-
Oskar Sundqvist on scoring against his old teammate, goaltender Marc-André Fleury: "I think in Pittsburgh I never scored on him during practice, so now I got three on him. It's nice."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618