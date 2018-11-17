Tarasenko on losing a tooth against Blackhawks
Video Details
Vladimir Tarasenko put his body (and teeth) on the line and lost a chiclet doing so, but says he'll do whatever it takes to help the Blues: "I just tried to do something to not let us go down by two goals."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618