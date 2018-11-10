Pietrangelo says Blues have ‘everybody going in every situation’
Alex Pietrangelo says Chad Johnson has given the Blues lots of confidence in net, "but I think we've played a lot better in front of our goalies. We've been leaving them out to dry there for the first couple weeks. It's been a big conversation — limiting those second opportunities."
