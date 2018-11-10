Fabbri on Thomas getting comfortable: ‘You see him playing and not thinking as much’
Robby Fabbri after the Blues' victory over the Sharks: "We were rolling four lines, and all four lines were working and playing the same way. We got the result we wanted."
