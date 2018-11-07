O’Reilly on his first career hat trick: ‘It’s been a long time coming’
Video Details
Ryan O'Reilly has had a lot of two-goal games, but it wasn't until Tuesday that he was able to get that hat trick.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices