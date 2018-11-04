Ryan O’Reilly: ‘We didn’t play the game we needed to play’ against Wild
Ryan O'Reilly after the Blues' loss to the Wild: "We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we weren't really prepared for it. It's our fault. We didn't come out with the jump we needed."
