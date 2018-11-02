Yeo on Fabbri’s return: ‘That was more than what I was expecting from Robby’
Video Details
Mike Yeo didn't expect such a great return from Robby Fabbri after missing nearly two seasons with injuries.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices