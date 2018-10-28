Yeo: ‘The players really responded’ in Blues’ win over Blackhawks
Video Details
Mike Yeo after the Blues' win over the Blackhawks: "I don't think we can play one game and just say, 'OK, now we're there.' I would expect that we probably have a couple other peaks and valleys in the next few weeks. But we're getting closer."
