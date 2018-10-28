Tarasenko: Sanford’s performance is ‘really impressive’
Video Details
Vladimir Tarasenko after the Blues' win over the Blackhawks: "This game is not our last game. It's important to keep building after it. Everybody played great today, and we have a lot of stuff to build on."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices