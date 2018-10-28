Sanford on chemistry with Perron and O’Reilly: ‘We’re just clicking well’
Zach Sanford on winning his first career Panger Award after his first career 3-point night: "I didn't even know that was a thing before this, to be honest, but now that I know I'm a proud recipient."
