O’Reilly: Blues ‘stayed together the whole night’ against Blackhawks
Video Details
Ryan O'Reilly on his chemistry with linemates David Perron and Zach Sanford: "We're just skating. ... We're working for the puck. We track hard, we create turnovers and we seem to be getting a lot of good chances."
