Molina wins Roberto Clemente Award for his work in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
9x All-Star. 8x Gold Glover. 2x World Series champ. And now, Roberto Clemente Award winner. Yadier Molina recognized for his work in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
