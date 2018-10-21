Steen: ‘We put together a clean 60’ in win over Maple Leafs
Video Details
- Alexander Steen
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- NHL
- St. Louis Blues
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- West
- West
-
Alexander Steen on the Blues snapping a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Maple Leafs: "I was proud of our group today. We responded well, and I'm looking for us to keep going this way."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices