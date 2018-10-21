Mike Yeo: Jake Allen ‘gave us every opportunity’ in win over Maple Leafs
Video Details
Mike Yeo on Ivan Barbashev's progression this year: "He's been carving out a role for himself, he's taking pride in it and he's doing a really good job. ... I thought all game long he was real strong."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices