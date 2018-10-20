Tyler Bozak on returning to Toronto: ‘Hopefully it won’t be too weird’
Video Details
Tyler Bozak on playing in Toronto for the first time as a visitor: "Hopefully it won't be too weird, but I've got a lot of good friends on that team and a lot of good memories there. It'll be a cool experience."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices