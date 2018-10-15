O’Reilly on Johnson’s Blues debut: ‘He gave us a chance to win’
Ryan O'Reilly was disappointed the St. Louis Blues could not pull out a win after a strong performance from Chad Johnson in net: "He gave us a chance to win that game, and unfortunately we couldn't help him out."
