Jordan Schmaltz on playing against his brother, Nick: ‘This is awesome’
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Chicago Blackhawks
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Schmaltz
- NHL
- Nick Schmaltz
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Jordan Schmaltz is ready to square off against his sibling, Nick Schmaltz: "This is awesome, man. This is what you dream of."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices