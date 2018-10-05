[CHEERING] [HORN BLOWING]

ANNOUNCER: It's time for Blues hockey. Joining us tonight, our future NHL stars, representing each of the Youth Hockey organizations right here in the heartland of hockey.

ANNOUNCER: Now, let's meet the Blues training staff.

Mark Evans, Steve Squire, Dustin Flynn, Rob Campbell, Eric Renegade, Andrew Dvorak, Rich Matthews, and equipments manager, Joel Farnsworth, and head athletic trainer, Ray Barile.

And now we finally welcome the coaching staff for your St. Louis Blues. Video coach, Sean Ferrell, goal tending coach, David Alexander, assistant coach and former Blue, Steve Ott.

Welcome back to St. Louis, assistant coach, Mike Van Ryn. Associate coach , Craig Berube. And the head coach of the St. Louis Blues Hockey Club, Mike Yeo.

Not dressing for tonight's game, please welcome number 4, Carl Gunnarson.

Number six, Joel Edmundson.

Number 15, Robby Fabbri.

Number 41, Robert Bortuzzo.

Number 70, Oskar Sundqvist.

Number 77, Niko Mikkola.

And number 86, Nikita Soshnikov.

And now, it's time to meet your 2018, 2019 St. Louis Blues.

Welcome home St. Louis native number 7, Patrick Maroon. Number 9, forward, Sammy Blais.

Number 10, forward, Brayden Schenn.

Number 17, forward, Jaden Schwartz.

Number 18, forward, Robert Thomas.

Number 19, defenseman, Jay Bouwmeester.

For the first time in St. Louis, number 21, Tyler Bozak.

St. Louis native, number 25, Chris Butler.

Number 29, defenseman, Vince Dunn.

Welcome to St. Louis, number 31, Chad Johnson.

Number 33, forward, Jordan Kyrou.

Goal tender, number 34, Jake Allen.

Number 43, defenseman, Jordan Schmaltz.

Number 29, forward, Ivan Barbashey.

Number 55, defenseman, Colton Parayko.

Welcome back number 57, David Perron.

Welcome to St. Louis, number 90, Brian O'Reilly.

Now, assistant captain, number 20, Alexander Steen.

Assistant captain, forward, number 91, Vladimir Tarasenko.

And the captain, number 27, Alex Pietrangelo.

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2018, 2019 St. Louis Blues.