[DIGITAL EFFECT] - All right, the Blues season, it's almost here, and we are inside of the Enterprise Center at one of the new team stores. It is looking fantastic. And we're talking about the seven reasons why the Blues might just win the Stanley Cup this year. Yes, I said it. One of the reasons on the list is the support that they have from the front office and the coaching staff.

- Over the last seven or eight years, we're a team that's always been perceived as a Stanley Cup champion. Now what we have to do is make that perception into reality and bring that first cup here to St. Louis.

- It's not every team in the league that you see has this much support. Obviously, Doug Armstrong was unhappy with the way things ended up last season, as it came down in the final game the Blues were left on the outside looking in. So moves were made and this roster is looking better than ever.

Of course, you got another season under coach Mike Yeo and his coaching staff. He is going to get the most out of these players without a doubt. And the most out of this roster, could just be good enough to get that Cup to St. Louis. So make sure you are watching October 4th, as the St. Louis Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets here at the Enterprise Center.