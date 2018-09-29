- All right, Blues fans. The season is just around the corner, and I'm inside the Enterprise Center right now at the new Beer Garden. It is looking fantastic. And one of the things we're talking about is the seven reasons why the Blues in the Stanley Cup might just happen this season, more than ever before. And one of the reasons on that list has got to be the impeccable defense.

The Blues made a lot of moves this offseason, but one of the places that they just didn't touch was the defense. It's been really, really good. So they have another season to grow with each other. Captain Alex Pietrangelo is obviously going to anchor that. Jay Bouwmeester should have a big season. He was injured off and on last season, could never really get in a groove.

Colton Parayko, you know what he's got. He's got great defensive skill with a strong, strong slapshot. Vince Dunn, Jordan Schmaltz, obviously, should be guys to watch. Vince Dunn had a great season last season and should expect a jump even more this season. So that's the reasons why you need to make sure that you are tuning in on Thursday, October 4, as the Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets here at the Enterprise Center.