WATCH: Waino strikes out Báez for his potential final out with the Cardinals

In what may have been his final game as a member of the Cardinals, Adam Wainwright struck out Javy Báez with his famous curveball to end the fifth inning, then received a hug from longtime battery mate Yadier Molina.

- Well, if this is indeed the last time for Adam Wainwright, what a ride it's been.

Just moments ago, Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina.

- Picture for the ages.

- I'm sure there are many fans like me right now thinking back to so many of the great moments that Wainwright has had in his career. And again, we don't know if this is it. Could be. He will be a Cardinal Hall of Famer. That's a slam dunk.

- Of course.

- But so many wonderful moments along the way.

