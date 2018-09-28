José Martínez: Cardinals need to ‘show up tomorrow and try to do better’
With their backs up against the wall, José Martínez still has faith that the Cardinals can win out: "There's a big game coming. There's a big couple of games coming. That's all we're thinking."
- It was, knowing what he knows how to do, be around the zone. Not being around the zone, make you chase. Moving around.
REPORTER: A lot of opportunities for you guys? You look back at that and feel like there were some runs there left on the table?
- Definitely. But we can eventually can show it tomorrow, going to do better.
REPORTER: What is the level of desperation right now?
- 0. Two games left. Can actually step up and win the series.
REPORTER: Is that the mood in here? No panic at all?
- It's the mood since the first day of the season. You actually are going to battle, and we are going to fight till the end.
REPORTER: How do you feel offensively as a group, is that big hit coming? That big inning coming? Are you close?
- There is a big game coming. It's a big couple of game coming. That's how-- that's how we're thinking. And this game is over with. Show up tomorrow with some energy, try to beat them.
REPORTER: You got Mikolas on the mound.
- Yeah. We got Mikolas, we got all nine and we got the whole bench to go out there and try to do our best.
