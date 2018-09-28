- Well, I had good stuff. You know, they worked a couple tough runs on us. And you know, I wish I could go back and have the same stuff and pitch again. I think I'd have better results. But you know, I didn't get the job done like I needed to today.

- Been around a long time. How do you battle against urgency and then panic as a team the next two days?

- Yeah, we got to win. And we need some help on the other side of that also. So the best thing we can do is show up tomorrow and win a game, and we'll see what happens. But you know, we got two games left, and we've got to win them both.

- More frustrating you guys didn't play your cleanest game?

- Yeah.

- Is that harder to take it when you're in a big game like this?

- Well, yeah, it was a weird game, and certainly some sloppy conditions out there. I thought their side just beat us today.

You know, their pitcher did a great job. Their hitters made some good swings, had a couple of good at-bats that they put on us.

And you know, it sucks to lose a game like that when, you know, we had a chance to win a big game today and get some momentum into these next two. But now we're just going to win the next two and flush today.

- Offensively, do you see your guys being close on some balls? I mean, the big hit hasn't been there. Do you think it's coming?

- Yeah, I think it is. I mean, you know, we pitched-- or the last game against Milwaukee, we hit-- I don't know how many balls we hit on the screws right to people. And we hit some balls tonight that were close to falling in for us.

So we just got to keep going. We have a great lineup, and we trust them. And I mean, you know, they're going to come through.

- Do you think at all about final appearance for you as a Cardinal? Has that crossed your mind ever?

- Well, it may be. Doesn't feel like it is, but it may be.

You know, wished it would have been a better one. But I'm hoping to get a couple more starts here in the post season, and then we'll see what happens after that.

But you know, I mean, we lost a tough game today. You know, they pushed some runs across on us.

We got to pitch a little bit better, we got to field a little bit better, we got to hit little bit better. So we'll show up the next two days and be ready to play.

- When you walked off the mound [INAUDIBLE] striking a guy out with curve ball [INAUDIBLE]

- Well--

- I mean, does that pitch cross your mind as you're walking off? Does that cross your mind at all?

- You know, I'm trying not to think about those kinds of things right now. I mean, you know, when it's over, it's over. But it doesn't feel like it's over for me just yet.

My stuff has come back, and I feel like I've, you know-- and I felt like the last two games, I could've thrown up a lot of zeros and you know, that my stuff was not different tonight than it was against the Dodgers. You know, I can go out and pitch zeroes against anybody. I just didn't do it tonight.