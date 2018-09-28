- Yeah, pretty much what we talked about before the game, he was able to execute it. Think he was going both sides of plate, but he's good guy, is a back and forth guy, you know. Good change up and just a lot of corners. You know, we're getting some feedback that he wasn't missing anything over the plate and hitting his spots and you know, pitched well.

INTERVIEWER: You guys had a couple innings where you had some opportunities to win. Left some runs on the table there?

- Yeah, we did. And you know, 2 for 12, runners in scoring position, had some opportunities, and left some money on the table for sure.

INTERVIEWER: How about Waino? What'd you think of him?

- I thought he was not as sharp as maybe the last couple of times, but still Waino. Still you know, velocity was good, breaking ball, maybe not as good as the last time.

Was still a good breaking ball, obviously, and cutter was effective. And you know, he's pitching and competing and he, you know, gives us a chance to, you know, stay right there in a game. And that's all you can really ask of your starter.

You know, we just got to learn to-- not learn, but we got to start playing from ahead a little bit. We've been playing from behind way too much. But he gave us a chance, kept us in it.

INTERVIEWER: Mike, I know you're a confident bunch. But what's the level now of desperation?

- Well, clearly, the back's completely against the wall. So we got to win the next two, and no guarantees with that.

But yeah, I mean, it's been go time, and it's even more so now.

INTERVIEWER: Can you explain why there were so many grounders to third base and to the left side of the infield during that game strategically? Was it trying to get as many bats on balls against Hendricks?

- It wasn't strategic. We weren't trying to roll over balls.

You know, that's just what he does. He gets you out front, you know. Like I say, he's kind of a, you know, back and forth guy with a disruption of timing. And when you get off timing, you get out front a little bit and just, you know, tend to roll over a little bit and pull the ball a little more.

INTERVIEWER: Do you think it was eagerness and chances to [INAUDIBLE] a chance with Raj in scoring position. Do you think he was eager [INAUDIBLE]?

- Yeah, I mean, he's a veteran guy. You know, like I said, he adds and subtracts and knows how to pitch. And he made pitches when, you know, he was in trouble and made quality pitches. And we didn't-- we couldn't capitalize, you know, for the most part.

INTERVIEWER: Is that anxiety on the other side--

- You know, I mean, I think really-- you know, the guy's making quality pitches. I mean, I think, you know, we could say this regardless of game. You know, if a guy made good pitches, you know, that's typically a recipe for success.

So I wouldn't say anything about anything other than just, you know, guys weren't able to you know, get a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it. When we were, we were able to do some damage.

INTERVIEWER: The sloppiness of the game today, does that stand out to you as maybe the most disappointing?

- Yeah, I mean, we talk about executing and we talk about consistency, right. That's what got us in this position, and that's what we've done for, you know, a period of time, and played as good of baseball as anybody in this league.

And you know, it really comes down to that, execution and you know, making the routine play, and you know, throwing strikes, and throwing quality strikes at this level, of course, and being able to execute on offense, and take advantage of opportunities. We just haven't been able to do that today and the last couple days.

And you know, uncharacteristic, but it's what we dealt with today. And we clean that up, we'll play good baseball, and we'll shake hands at the end of the game.

INTERVIEWER: Mike--