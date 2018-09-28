- What's up, Blues fans? We are just days away from the Blues kicking off their season here at the Enterprise Center. Now, I'm coming to you from one of the new gathering places at the Enterprise Center. This place is massive and it is beautiful. You're going to have to come check it out.

Now, we're talking about the seven reasons why the Blues and the Stanley Cup just might be a good pairing this year. Well, one of the reasons on that list has gotta be the veteran leadership on this team, obviously led by captain Alex Pietrangelo. And his team has so much to offer and not much of a learning curve to get there.

Now, David Perron can't be discounted with his knowledge. He helped the unlikely Vegas Golden Knights get to the Stanley Cup last season. Obviously you've got guys like Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O'Reilly, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen, Jay Bouwmeester. I mean the list just goes on and on with guys who've stuck around on this team and are ready and willing to help them get over that hump and, let's just hope, bring the Stanley Cup to St. Louis this year.