MATT MORENO: All right, Blues fans. It is almost time for the season, and we are here at the Jack Daniels Lounge. It is one of the many new fan experiences here at the Enterprise Center.

And we are talking about the several reasons why the Blues might just bring that Stanley Cup back to St. Louis this season. And, of course, when we're talking about the Stanley Cup, you got to talk offense.

This Blues team is absolutely stacked on the offense. They've got a great middle core, especially as Doug Armstrong went out and got Ryan O'Reilly, Pat Maroon, Tyler Bozak, David Perron. All guys who can help the offensive firepower alongside of guys we already have like Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn. We know what they can do. Alexander Steen.

And, of course, you're going to look at the young guys, too, like Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas. Those are guys who might start with the Blues this season. They might start in the AHL. We'll see. But they are definitely hungry for a roster spot. And they are going to shoot the puck when they have a chance.

So you've got to make sure that you are watching. October 4th, the Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets here at the Enterprise Center.