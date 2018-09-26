Shildt: ‘We can control how we play…and let the chips fall as they may’
Video Details
Mike Shildt knows the Cardinals are no longer controlling their own playoff destiny, but he's focused on the team playing the best they can from here on out.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices