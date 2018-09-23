- Yeah, you know, I take a tremendous amount of pride in that, obviously, especially at this point in the season where we're fighting for our lives day in and day out. You know, the most important thing is win after nine innings. So whatever that takes. So you kind of displace all the personal pressure you might put on yourself to succeeding and put it on the team and just finding a way to do one of two things a day, whether it's on offense or defense of the team.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] a nice slide at home too, but also pretty well placed. You had a big smile on your face. Obviously, that's something you enjoyed doing, right?

- Yeah, absolutely. I mean, that was the first time I've done that all year. I've been working on it behind the scenes and to see it come out right away 0 - 0 and just do it right now is something that, you know, is really cool. So it's a good situation. A good time. I'm just happy I executed for the team.

REPORTER: Michael has been so consistent this year. Through six innings [INAUDIBLE] he threw maybe a handful of balls. He's always around the strike zone. How impressed are you by what he has done this season?

- Yeah, as a defender playing behind him you know exactly what you got there on a day to day basis with him. A start to start basis. So when you know that, you just have a different type of confidence going into the game. And, yeah, I mean, he's just been incredible for us and it's obvious. His numbers speak to it. So, you know, it's really exciting to play behind.

REPORTER: How excited are you guys for Milwaukee coming to town? [INAUDIBLE] he took care of business. He didn't look ahead. And I know you guys have to be excited to get ahold of Milwaukee.

- Yeah, excited and focused. And, you know, a lot of emotions. But I think the biggest one is just focus. You know, we had to take care of business this weekend, which is what we did. And you go pitch by pitch. We're slowing everything down. We just did a really good job of playing really good baseball on both sides of it. So, yeah, it's been another really good series.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] Are you aware now they were two games ahead, you guys had control [INAUDIBLE]?

- Yeah, I mean, you mentioned control. I mean, the most important thing about control is maintaining that control. So again, the only way that happens is you simplify everything and you go pitch to pitch and you really don't look ahead. You don't look even an inning ahead. It's all about taking care of everything in the present. And again, you just do your best to just slow everything down the best you can because these games matter tremendously.

Obviously, the ultimate goal is getting in the playoffs, but you can't get there without taking care of these first six games and can even backtrack it and go even further to the very first pitch on Monday night. So it's just all about just oversimplifying things and just slowing it all down.