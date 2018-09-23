- It was pretty typical Miles really. You know, he saw it from the first and in control of all his pitches, ahead in counts. When he's doing that, both sides of the plate, you know it's going to be a good day for us.

REPORTER: The bottom of the sixth inning was very energetic, exciting inning. Versus what Bader's played it, was that something you guys called or he just do that on his own?

- It's something we discuss and we're aware of it when it's there. And he's been working on it. So it's to Bader's credit, able to see it executed. Wisdom did a nice job at third, too.

REPORTER: And then 2-2, we saw it twice in the Dodgers series where you guys do a hit and run [INAUDIBLE]. Can you describe what happened there? Was that Yadi, or was that--

- That's Yadi. You know, and that really wasn't necessarily a hit and run. It's 2 strikes, so you know he's going to go. So it's, you know, I see him getting a start, feel like he had something there. Clearly he's feeling better and also feeling pretty good about Muñoz, you know, put the ball in play there. So just good baseball.

REPORTER: Was that somewhat protective to get Wisdom in and Gyorko out?

- Just give Jedd a blow. You know, it just made some sense. You know, he's going to probably have one more at-bat. Ended up being two. But you know you're going to get one. But, you know, was he swinging the bat well and just an opportunity to, you know, with nobody out, getting him on first to try to create something, which, you know, he went first to third and scored on Bader's bunt. But it's just more or less about Jedd a couple innings off.

REPORTER: Did you have Kolten at all today after going through his tests?

- Kolten would have been available if we really absolutely needed. But we were really hoping to stay away from him.

REPORTER: You talk about Yadier a lot. But as I'm going to ask right now, I mean, like, two opposite-field hits. Playing catcher, just the smart baseball that this guy brings, can you describe the importance in a pennant race like this?

- Yeah. Absolutely. Because it's about execution and he understands how the game;s played. And he understands how to execute the game. He sees the game, like I said, as well as anybody that I've seen and, you know, just speaks to him setting the tone behind the plate as well. Being able to, you know, throw and break kind of fingers down and just-- he's just a good player, man, all across the board.

REPORTER: First two outs that Carp made today were balls that were hit hard, just happened to be right at guys. Then he gets on the board [INAUDIBLE]. Did you feel that building?

- Seemed like it felt like the first three balls he hit were hit pretty hard. Yeah, he had good swings. And it's good to see him. You know, he said, I'm going to hit it where they can't catch it. So, you know, good day for Carp. He swung the bat really, really well. And, you know, it was good to see him. He's taken good swings the last several days.

REPORTER: Mike, some people say that the win stat doesn't have as much cachet as it used to. But Miles now with 17. He's tied for the National League lead with 17 wins. Just what is that? Can you describe what that's meant in his first season back from [INAUDIBLE]?

- Yeah, he's earned every one of them, for sure. He does what you hope all your starters do, and he's done. And he's been a front line guy for us. And that gives us more than a chance to win when he goes out to pitch. And he's been terrific. And today was just another fabulous start from him. And, you know, it's good to see him get rewarded.

REPORTER: Mike, might he be an example of a guy where that stat is reflective of how he's pitched and what he's meant to the team?

- Yeah. Absolutely. Because what it means is he's pitching and giving you not only a chance to win the game, he's pitching deep into games. So that's how you're allowed to get more decisions, by being in the game longer, and then pitching effectively, which gives your team the chance to obviously score more. So it's a combination of things.

And, you know, if you look at why guys have higher win totals historically, going back, is because they pitch deeper in games. So, you know, it's a little bit of a-- I wouldn't call it a throwback. But that's the benefit for him being able to do that.

REPORTER: How do you think he's been able to stay ahead of opponents? I mean, word travels really fast in the league. You see young guys come up, and teams adjust. How do you think he's been able to stay ahead [INAUDIBLE]?

- Well, I think he's got the combination we look for when we describe pitching, right? He works ahead in the count. So that creates doubt. He can throw pretty much any pitch he wants at any time in the count. He throws inner half, which sets up the outer half, which disrupts the balance of the hitter. And he can change speeds which disrupts the timing of the hitter. So that combination, you know, that's what pitching is. And that's what he does.

REPORTER: Mike, would you talk about how big of a sweep this was for you here at home?

- You know, we take it one by one. And they added up to be three. The guys really just played the game the right way and executed. I really appreciated today, the relentlessness of looking to add on. Appreciate they mentioned about seeing the game and playing the game. And looking for the runs that are out there, and just executing, that's what we're about. And that's what this time of year is about, is playing the game right and executing and staying. We talk about getting better as the game goes and getting better as the series goes. And that allows to, you know, for a continued, successful competition. Doesn't always work out. But we feel like that's the way it needs to go to win the series.