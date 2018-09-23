- Yeah, I had some good sink on my fastball today so I really tried to use that a lot. Just pound the zone, it's a team that swings early. So I was able to get some quick outs and try to stay away from those long at-bats.

REPORTER: You also helped yourself offensively. We've seen some of that. It's not a fluke anymore, you can hot.

- Yeah, I was wearing my, it's got to be the salsa t-shirt today. So I'll probably credit most of that hit to that.

REPORTER: How bout the way you guys were playing, just taking care of your own business-- obviously the Brewers are coming to town, but you had to take care of your business first.

- Yeah, it's definitely a good series to get us feel good about ourselves. The way we've been able to put runs up on the board when we need to and to kind of put teams away when we have the chance. I think that's going to be huge going into the end of the season and going into the playoffs.

REPORTER: Miles, what's the feel on the team now that you're this close to the end and yet the wild card spot it still there, everything's still kind of up in the air-- what's it feel like in the clubhouse right now?

- We feel pretty good. We feel strong. We feel like we're a team that is real dangerous and a team that's going to come out and give a lot of people a lot of trouble.

REPORTER: It says something about you guys playing this well against the Giants when the Brewers are coming. I mean, sometimes teams can look past or overlook a team that's in front of them.

- Yeah, I think the team is doing a really good job of just kind of staying in the moment. Worry about today and then when the Brewers get here, we'll worry about them then.

REPORTER: Miles, at this juncture of the season, how proud are you of what you've accomplished individually? I know it's all within the concept of the team, but you've got to be pleased.

- I'm really happy, but I know that there's a lot of work left to do and a lot of games left to play.

REPORTER: The fact that you haven't walked anybody, I think, 11 times. What does that mean to you?

- I don't think it's much of a secret anymore that I'm throwing strikes and I'm going right at guys, so ball's in their court.

REPORTER: When you see yourself tied for the league lead with Scherzer, Lester, pretty good company, right?

- Yeah, feels really good. Definitely something that I'm going to keep with me for the rest of my life and use it as motivation to hopefully be even better in the years to come.