- Pair of doubles and a couple of RBIs for José Martínez in this one. Let's start with Miles Mikolas. Seven innings. He was outstanding. What has his consistency meant to this club?

- I think [INAUDIBLE] control his pitches and attacking everybody. And then after that he's going to go out there and try to get everybody out. I think he's been great. He's been good for us. And I think going to be interesting when we're in the playoffs.

REPORTER: Let's talk about your second double. It came with runners in scoring position and two outs. In that situation, you're hitting .468, which is tops in all of baseball. What is it about that situation where you lock in?

- I think when you [INAUDIBLE] keep stuff simple. You go and try to just put the ball in play out there. And last couple of weeks [INAUDIBLE] trust myself and put myself in bad situation and bad at-bats, but everybody goes through that. And I just gotta go out there to try to make adjustment every day and just try and help the team win [INAUDIBLE].

REPORTER: As a team, all you guys can do is take care of business. You did against the Giants. Now the Brewers come to den. How excited are you for that?

- Oh, we're excited. I mean, it's going to be a good series. We kind of, like, I mean, we've been ready for this the whole year. The last week of the season where we actually gonna face the teams that we actually need to beat. So we ready. We're going to go tomorrow and go for them.

- You keep looking to your left. We're not going to get doused. We're done. We did it.

- Man, I don't want--

- Get out of here. José Martínez.