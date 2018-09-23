REPORTER: As you're rounding the bases, knowing that you've just won a ballgame for a team that needed it badly, what's that feel like? And you know that your teammates are about to be mobbing you.

- Yeah, of course. You know, we had a great comeback win there. Obviously, I think Yadi's home run is getting overlooked. You know, two run home run, the 7th or 8th inning to get us back in the game. And, you know, just me being able to get that opportunity to end the ball game was awesome. You know, coming around third base I knew it was going to be a little hectic coming to home plate, but I didn't think it was going to get as out of hand as it did.

REPORTER: It really did. I mean, they tore your clothes off. That couldn't be what you were expecting.

[LAUGHS]

TYLER O'NEIL: That's something else. I don't know. I don't know.

REPORTER: You did something when you realized they were ripping your clothes to shreds. I don't know if it was some sort of tribal stump. But you got low and you did-- what was that?

- I was trying to-- I was fighting them every breath that I had, you know.

REPORTER: So you were trying to get a good strong base.

- Yeah, I wanted to get a fight going. They were getting me, man. My Jersey was ripped off. My undershirt was completely torn. So I just wanted to give them a hard time to do it.

REPORTER: I got to tell you, so there you are on the field and you're a guy who takes care of himself. You're a weight lifter. And you did bust a couple of flexes while you're out there. No shirt. You busted some flexes.

- I was a little fired up still. You know, obviously after I got the ice poured on me I was a little cold. So just got a little excited and gave it to the crowd a bit.

REPORTER: Do you go back and look at the highlight afterwards and sort of take it in?

- Yeah, of course, I've watched it a couple of times. What's special for me is yesterday was my mom's birthday. So, you know, she got to have a little birthday present coming to the game, coming to St. Louis. And obviously, seeing that was the cherry on top. So, you know, it was just a great day in general.

REPORTER: That's awesome. Thank you for the time.

- Thank you guys. Thank you.