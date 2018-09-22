Wong on cramps: ‘I felt both my hamstrings kind of grab up on me’
Video Details
Though he exited Friday night's game due to cramping, Kolten Wong hopes to be back Saturday: "If I wake up tomorrow and I feel good, I'm playing. I want to be in there. We have eight games left. There's no sense in sitting back and waiting for an injury to go away."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices