- The whole thing was fantastic. You know, clearly it starts with Tyson Ross. I mean, that was huge. Comes in, gets to punch out with the bases loaded. And then two scoreless after that. And Dakota was really, really sharp. You know, Jordan-- the leadoff walk hurt him, and didn't make a play for him, and was able to get out of a tie. And then Brebbia was really sharp in the eighth, and Carlos brought it home in the ninth. Really nice job.

REPORTER: What does it say about the importance of this game, given the urgency management by taking Gant out when you did?

- Yeah, just looking at how it was looking, and just the walks. He had two out, nobody on. He was having trouble getting outs. He did seem like he's working hard a little bit. In the first couple innings, in the third thing, he had two out, nobody on. You know, I'm thinking five pitches. So he's getting back into a manageable pitch count at that point for a longer game. And Longoria with the double and then back-to-back walks and another walk to bring in a run. And it just felt like it was time to make a switch.

REPORTER: Is it safe to say if this game was two months or so earlier he gets a little bit of a longer gauge?

- I wouldn't necessarily say that. But every game has its own life. You know? So the reality is we had Tyson. That was more than built up. If we don't have our bullpen in as good a shape as we have it today, then potentially we would let him ride a little bit. But the reality was, we had our bullpen in shape to cover some innings, so we covered them.

REPORTER: So did you send Adams up there anticipating that Watson would come in to face him?

- Yeah, we knew he was going to go to the lefty.

REPORTER: So we've seen you go more righty, lefty, lefty, righty, do some of the like pinch hit for the pinch hitter.

- Right.

REPORTER: What was it about Adams versus Watson lefty that you wanted that one?

- We liked it. First of all, we've gone through and exhaustive O'Neill and Wisdom. So at that point, you like Adams. And told him regardless they'd bring him in at your at bat. So he's taken good at-bats against lefties in at-bats he's gotten. And clearly, big 2-run single there, hard double, rather.

REPORTER: If you hadn't had to use Muñoz in the top of the inning, why [INAUDIBLE] Adams there at all if you had to put him in the game?

- Potentially. But I really like big city hitter. You know, he's taken big at bats, taken big at bats against lefties. He knows what the stage looks like. So I was really comfortable with him taking that at bat.

REPORTER: Is that where you go with maybe more of a gut than what numbers would say?

- I think we've demonstrated we'll do that. It's a blend. Right? I mean, this thing isn't that absolute, otherwise you'd just have a computer do it for you. But yeah, I liked the at bats he takes. I like the fact that he's been on that stage. And you know, he's taken good at bats. So he's a veteran. That's one of the reasons we got him. Right? For that situation.

REPORTER: It's been very frequent here. When there's been a starter that's faltered a little bit, Tyson has been there to come in behind him. How important has he been in that role out of this bullpen?

- Tyson has been huge. I mean, you think about it, he comes in bases loaded, and punch out, and two clean after that, and gets us through five, keeps the game where it is. It allows us to get the lead, and we kind of go from there. But Tyson Ross had been a valuable addition to this club. In the clubhouse, on the field, he's a pro's pro.

REPORTER: Earlier we were talking about guys over this last nine days who maybe might show some more. I mean, is John Brebbia in a position where he's shown here over the last couple weeks he can be maybe a bigger part of this than was anticipated?

- Well, he pitched the eighth in a tie game. So yeah, he's definitely getting bigger, and earning bigger opportunities. He gets after guys. You know, his velocity is there. He throws strikes and sliders. You know, been an effective pitch, so that's all we can ask, really, to be aggressive with those strikes.

REPORTER: How is Kolten?

- I don't know. I haven't got an update on him. I know he had some cramping in his lower half. And I haven't got any feedback yet.

REPORTER: When you've got 14 relievers, most of these guys have had plenty of rest now, and you can use them any time you want to. That's the advantage of September [INAUDIBLE], right?

- It is. Absolutely. That's the rules of the game right now. You have the surplus relievers, and we've had a day off, so yeah, we have the ability to use them as appropriately.

REPORTER: Norris did not perform tonight. Is he all right?

- He's ready to pitch. Yes, sir.