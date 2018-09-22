- Matt Adams, a two run double in the eighth to put the Cardinals up 5 to 3. Off the bench you're facing a very good left hand-er. And Watson, you go the other way with a two run pitch, uh, 2-1 pitch. Take us through that.

- Uh, guy right there, you know he's got a good sinker. He's got a good slider. And, uh, I just missed that 2-0 pitch.

I've been working hard. Day in and day out in the cage. Out in BP. Just trying to find my rhythm And today was a good day. I came in early, hit early BP, and I, you know found some rhythm. And, you know, I carried that into the box. And I felt like I was really calm in the box and I was able to see some pitches.

- REPORTER: Coming off the bench is a tough job. You handled it well. What's the key to that?

- I think just being ready from the get go. I think, you know, walking up to a plate expecting to get the job done and just being aggressive and being ready to hit.

REPORTER: You guys had some good performances out of the bullpen. Ross comes in, in the third inning, and shuts it down. Otherwise that game could have gone in a different direction.

- Yeah. Yeah, our pitchers have been doing a great job this year. And Tyson, he's, he's got a lot of good stuff. You know, I faced him quite a bit this year from the other side. So, you know, for him to come in and do is, do his thing, it's-- it's fun to see.

REPORTER: Eight games to go. You guys are in a pretty good place, aren't you?

- Yeah. We're, we're liking our seed. But, you know, we-- Carp' said it best today in our meeting. You know, we've got to take care of our own business. We can't rely on any other teams to help us out. You know, we just got to do our own thing.

