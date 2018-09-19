Shildt on Gomber: ‘His stuff was crisper around the plate’
Video Details
Mike Shildt liked to see Austin Gomber bounce back from his last start and give the Cardinals a chance to win on Tuesday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices