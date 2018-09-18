C-Mart: ‘I had very good control of my secondary pitches’
Video Details
Carlos Martinez didn't have his best stuff, but he was able to get out of the eighth inning with the lead intact.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices