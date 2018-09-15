Shildt on close wild-card race: ‘We’re not going to get sideways because we’re tied now’
Mike Shildt says the Cardinals aren't going to be taken off task by dropping into a tie for the second wild-card spot: "We didn't throw any celebrations when we were up. We're not going to get sideways because we're tied now."
