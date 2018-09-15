WATCH: Kolten Wong makes another stellar play at second base
Video Details
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Kolten Wong
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Yasmani Grandal
-
Kolten Wong boosted his 2018 Gold Glove résumé, throwing out Yasmani Grandal from the edge of the infield to end the sixth inning on Friday night.
