Yeo on St. Louis: ‘This is a fanbase that deserves to win a Stanley Cup’
Yeo says the St. Louis Blues Fan Fest at Ballpark Village gave him goosebumps and made him certain of one desire: "This is a fanbase that deserves to win a Stanley Cup."
