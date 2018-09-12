Peña on splitting starts with Kelly: ‘We look at it as working as a team’
Francisco Peña says he and Carson Kelly take pride filling in at catcher while Yadier Molina remains sidelined: "We don't look at it as competition. We look at it as working as a team."
