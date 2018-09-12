O’Neill on second pinch-hit home run: ‘I’m a lot more seasoned at it’
Video Details
Tyler O'Neill hit his second pinch-hit home run in the St. Louis Cardinals' six-run eighth inning: "I'm a lot more seasoned at it by now... If I can help by doing that, that's what it's going to be."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices