Adams: Wainwright is ‘going to go out there and battle, give it everything he’s got’
Video Details
Matt Adams on the St. Louis Cardinals' never-say-die attitude: "That's the type of team that this team is. We're going to keep fighting until the last out's recorded, and that's what we did tonight."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices