Shildt on Wainwright: ‘He got better as he went’ against Pirates
Video Details
What convinced Mike Shildt that sending Adam Wainwright back out after the third inning was the right call? "He's Adam Wainwright."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices